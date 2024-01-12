where are other Cloud Servers + passes not finished!

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my optimization run on server cloud encountered some errors.


1- it shows that it is finished but it is not. also it works and passes are on-ging!!

2- where are other server clouds?! 

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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