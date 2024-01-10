Can't connect to a free VPS through broker
Hi, I have paid vps for a month through my fusionmarkets broker. The payment is taken, but it still gives me an error that I can't connect, see picture. I have the ignition confirmation and everything is said to be fine on the fusion side.
The text says: Find out from your broker how to get metatrader VPS for free.
Thank you very much for your help
Luis
- Trading Signals
- Register a Server - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation
- Subscribe to a trade signal straight from MetaTrader 5
If you paid by using this mql5 internet portal/forum so use this page to know which trading account is related to -
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Because MQL5 VPS is per trading account.
So, fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is luiko; do not use your email for login), and connect to your trading account which is associated with the broker's server from this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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If you paid on the broker's website so ask your broker for support.
Besides, some brokers are providing this MQL5 VPS for free or for some condition so you can ask your broker for support.
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