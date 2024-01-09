Problem Loading Python Bot on Charts

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Hello,

I have a Python Bot that registers in the MetaEditor and that will not display on the Charts when I drag it or double click it.

Any suggestions ?

Thanks 

[Deleted]  
MOUSSA SEYDI SALL: I have a Python Bot that registers in the MetaEditor and that will not display on the Charts when I drag it or double click it. Any suggestions ?

Python programs do not "run" on the chart. They cannot interact with the MetaTrader charts or the user interface in any way.

Only MQL programs can interact with the charts. Python applications run externally and access the data via the Integration API.

Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration
Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration
  • www.mql5.com
Python Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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