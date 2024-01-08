Please recompile your product with new compiler
Since we cannot download MT4 from anywhere else than a broker's website, I guess that last version is 1400, because this is what I get in 5 brokers that I tried.
MT4 will only update 1400, but if you download new setup file from broker, then install again, it will update to latest version
I just update other broker, it is 1402
MT4 will only update 1400, but if you download new setup file from broker, then install again, it will update to latest version
I just update other broker, it is 1402
I see, I didn't know that.
I will ask Aurelio to check this and I will report it to the admins anyway.
It seems strange for the MT4 product validation to work only with the latest/latest version of MetaEditor only and not with the previous one, it seems more like a MQL5.com Market validation issue to me.
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I have this problem.
When I try to upload my expert advisor on the marketplace, the verifcation give me this message:
" Please recompile your product with new compiler".
So, I went on MQL4 and downloaded the lastest version of MT4. It install me the MT5. Ok, I understand that metaquotes does not give the possibility to download the mt4 anymore.
Perfect, so I looked which was the last version available. The last version is the MT4 1400. Perfect.
I went on IC markets and talked with the customer support and asked which was the last available version for MT4. They told me that their last version is the mt4 1400. Perfect.
I downlaoded, installed on my laptop, compiled my strategy on metaeditor, come back here on mql5 on the market and I tried to upload the expert. Guess what?
" Please recompile your product with new compiler". AGAIN.
Why? How do I fix this problem? Again, is very annoying have this kind of problems....