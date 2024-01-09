Pendding order does not open in exact price
You should learn the concept of bid/ask price and spread.
When you sell the opening price is the bid price, and vice versa, hence the price has a small variation (spread).
It is called "slippage". Please do some research on it!
You are probably running the test with real tick data which can have slippage like on real accounts.
Also, if you enabled emulating "delays", that what will also emulate "slippage".
It is called "slippage". Please do some research on it!
You are probably running the test with real tick data which can have slippage like on real accounts.
Also, if you enabled emulating "delays", that what will also emulate "slippage".
I forgot to mention the slippage! OMG!
I have a fever (Covid). 😒
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Why, when I set a sellstop trade in mql5 and Strategy Tester at the price of 1.07078, this trade becomes a sell trade at the price of 1.07070 and does not open at the exact price of 1.07078? Where exactly is the problem?