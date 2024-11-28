Experts: No Loss EA - No Indicator, No Price Action strategy for MetaTrader 4 - page 3

New comment
 
KOBUS0880 #:
I love this EA, the only problem i cant solve is it starts to open big lot sizes when i selected only 0.01, its starts of right but then eventually opens 1.44 lot sizes, why?
You need to adjust your DistanceBetweenOrderinPips value depending on your equity.
 
Automated-Trading:

No Loss EA - No Indicator, No Price Action strategy for MetaTrader 4:

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

it works until it doesnt 

USDCHF==> From Oct 2023

 
U306397 #:
You need to adjust your DistanceBetweenOrderinPips value depending on your equity.
Which is in Points , not Pips 
[Deleted]  
KOBUS0880 #:
I love this EA, the only problem i cant solve is it starts to open big lot sizes when i selected only 0.01, its starts of right but then eventually opens 1.44 lot sizes, why?
Thank you for checking my EA. Could you please tell me at what point the 1.44 lot size opens—specifically, after how many pips? Additionally, could you also provide the value you set for "DistanceBetweenOrderinPips"?
[Deleted]  
Daniel Cioca #:

it works until it doesnt 


Thank you for checking my EA. This EA performs well in GBP/USD and EUR/USD. As you know, not all EAs work for all pairs, which is why I specified GBP/USD as the preferred pair.

Additionally, please keep in mind that you have to adjust the "DistanceBetweenOrderinPips" value according to the average daily range of the pair. For example, GBP/USD typically moves at least 50 pips per day, which is why I set it as the default. 

 
Kommoju Sahityananda Devi #:

Thank you for checking my EA. This EA performs well in GBP/USD and EUR/USD. As you know, not all EAs work for all pairs, which is why I specified GBP/USD as the preferred pair.

Additionally, please keep in mind that you have to adjust the "DistanceBetweenOrderinPips" value according to the average daily range of the pair. For example, GBP/USD typically moves at least 50 pips per day, which is why I set it as the default. 

What I'm saying is that is only has to fail once. 😂.


Also that "50" that you are setting, is points, not pips.

  double pipSize = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);

      // Print(openPrice - currentPrice , "pip: " , DistanceBetweenOrdersInPips * pipSize);

      double totalLastTwoOpenBuyLotSize = CalculateTotalLastTwoOpenBuyLotSize();


      if((openPrice - currentPrice) >= DistanceBetweenOrdersInPips * pipSize)
 
Daniel Cioca #:

it works until it doesnt 


I could be wrong but it looks like the Strategy Tester is closing all trades at the end of the day prior to the cut off date. If you ignore that it looks OK.
 
Nitewings #:
I could be wrong but it looks like the Strategy Tester is closing all trades at the end of the day prior to the cut off date. If you ignore that it looks OK.
Because there was no more equity left . I have started the tester with a 500 USD account …
 
hi do you have any mt5 version
 
Daniel Cioca #:
Because there was no more equity left . I have started the tester with a 500 USD account …
Did you figure out why you ran out of equity? What lot size and starting balance were you using in the example you presented?
12345678910
New comment