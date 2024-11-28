Experts: No Loss EA - No Indicator, No Price Action strategy for MetaTrader 4 - page 3
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I love this EA, the only problem i cant solve is it starts to open big lot sizes when i selected only 0.01, its starts of right but then eventually opens 1.44 lot sizes, why?
No Loss EA - No Indicator, No Price Action strategy for MetaTrader 4:
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi
it works until it doesnt
You need to adjust your DistanceBetweenOrderinPips value depending on your equity.
I love this EA, the only problem i cant solve is it starts to open big lot sizes when i selected only 0.01, its starts of right but then eventually opens 1.44 lot sizes, why?
it works until it doesnt
Thank you for checking my EA. This EA performs well in GBP/USD and EUR/USD. As you know, not all EAs work for all pairs, which is why I specified GBP/USD as the preferred pair.
Additionally, please keep in mind that you have to adjust the "DistanceBetweenOrderinPips" value according to the average daily range of the pair. For example, GBP/USD typically moves at least 50 pips per day, which is why I set it as the default.
Thank you for checking my EA. This EA performs well in GBP/USD and EUR/USD. As you know, not all EAs work for all pairs, which is why I specified GBP/USD as the preferred pair.
Additionally, please keep in mind that you have to adjust the "DistanceBetweenOrderinPips" value according to the average daily range of the pair. For example, GBP/USD typically moves at least 50 pips per day, which is why I set it as the default.
What I'm saying is that is only has to fail once. 😂.
Also that "50" that you are setting, is points, not pips.
it works until it doesnt
I could be wrong but it looks like the Strategy Tester is closing all trades at the end of the day prior to the cut off date. If you ignore that it looks OK.
Because there was no more equity left . I have started the tester with a 500 USD account …