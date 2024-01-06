MT4 Indicator DRAW_ARROW Z Order

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I've created an indicator to draw an arrow in the middle of a candle. When the body of candle is small I can clearly see the arrow has been drawn on chart. But when the body is big the arrow is hidden behind the candle as shown in the image.

How can I set the z-order of the arrow?


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hsharghi:

I've created an indicator to draw an arrow in the middle of a candle. When the body of candle is small I can clearly see the arrow has been drawn on chart. But when the body is big the arrow is hidden behind the candle as shown in the image.

How can I set the z-order of the arrow?


ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

learn about this and set back = false

[Deleted]  

You probably have the chart set to the foreground so that all graphical objects will be behind the candles. Disable it.

This option is available in the Chart Properties (F8).

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You probably have the chart set to the foreground so that all graphical objects will be behind the candles. Disable it.

This option is available in the Chart Properties (F8).

Thanks. It fixed the problem!

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