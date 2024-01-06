MT4 Indicator DRAW_ARROW Z Order
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
hsharghi:
I've created an indicator to draw an arrow in the middle of a candle. When the body of candle is small I can clearly see the arrow has been drawn on chart. But when the body is big the arrow is hidden behind the candle as shown in the image.
How can I set the z-order of the arrow?
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
learn about this and set back = false
You probably have the chart set to the foreground so that all graphical objects will be behind the candles. Disable it.
This option is available in the Chart Properties (F8).
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I've created an indicator to draw an arrow in the middle of a candle. When the body of candle is small I can clearly see the arrow has been drawn on chart. But when the body is big the arrow is hidden behind the candle as shown in the image.
How can I set the z-order of the arrow?