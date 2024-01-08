2 different profits in strategy tester MT5
- www.metatrader5.com
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Did you perhaps enable to option "profit in pips" in the settings? ... Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
Please enable all the columns for trade costs such as Commission, Fee, Swap.
The discrepancy will probably be there, as the "Profit" column is the pure profit without those trade costs.
Another issue I had is this: there is 2 different balance amount in history tab and trade tab
any idea for this?
- 2024.01.06
- www.mql5.com
Your "History" is shows only two open positions, yet the balance is already different from the initial deposit. So, I can only conclude that the initial opening commission, which is not shown, is to blame.
The difference between the "History" and the "Trade" tabs, I can only explain if they were taken at different times while the tester was "un-paused". Make sure you pause the tester when you compare the two tabs.
Your "History" is shows only two open positions, yet the balance is already different from the initial deposit. So, I can only conclude that the initial opening commission, which is not shown, is to blame.
The difference between the "History" and the "Trade" tabs, I can only explain if they were taken at different times while the tester was "un-paused". Make sure you pause the tester when you compare the two tabs.
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Hey guys, what is the difference between these 2 profits in strategy tester??! It had 1438 profit but it's written 393