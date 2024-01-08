2 different profits in strategy tester MT5

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Hey guys, what is the difference between these 2 profits in strategy tester??! It had 1438 profit but it's written 393 

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profit.png  50 kb
[Deleted]  
john s:Hey guys, what is the difference between these 2 profits in strategy tester??! It had 1438 profit but it's written 393 
Did you perhaps enable to option "profit in pips" in the settings? ... Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies ( Expert Advisors ) before using them for live trading. During testing, an...
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Did you perhaps enable to option "profit in pips" in the settings? ... Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
No that is unchecked
 
Another issue I had is this: there is 2 different balance amount in history tab and trade tab
Files:
history.png  23 kb
trade.png  9 kb
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john s:Hey guys, what is the difference between these 2 profits in strategy tester??! It had 1438 profit but it's written 393 

Please enable all the columns for trade costs such as Commission, Fee, Swap.

The discrepancy will probably be there, as the "Profit" column is the pure profit without those trade costs.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please enable all the columns for trade costs such as Commission, Fee, Swap.

The discrepancy will probably be there, as the "Profit" column is the pure profit without those trade costs.


yeah exactly it was commission and swap thank you so much!
 

@Fernando Carreiro

john s #:
Another issue I had is this: there is 2 different balance amount in history tab and trade tab

any idea for this?

2 different profits in strategy tester MT5
2 different profits in strategy tester MT5
  • 2024.01.06
  • www.mql5.com
Hey guys, what is the difference between these 2 profits in strategy tester??! It had 1438 profit but it's written 393...
[Deleted]  
john s #: @Fernando Carreiro any idea for this?

Your "History" is shows only two open positions, yet the balance is already different from the initial deposit. So, I can only conclude that the initial opening commission, which is not shown, is to blame.

The difference between the "History" and the "Trade" tabs, I can only explain if they were taken at different times while the tester was "un-paused". Make sure you pause the tester when you compare the two tabs.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your "History" is shows only two open positions, yet the balance is already different from the initial deposit. So, I can only conclude that the initial opening commission, which is not shown, is to blame.

The difference between the "History" and the "Trade" tabs, I can only explain if they were taken at different times while the tester was "un-paused". Make sure you pause the tester when you compare the two tabs.

It was paused and I took this picture at the same time
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