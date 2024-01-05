EA compilation Error
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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The error is telling you that you are not supplying the correct parameter count or data-type and shows you the two options.
Please read the documentation — WebRequest - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference.
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Hello Everyone !
I'am trying to compile an EA on my computer, running python. I have this. can somebody help?