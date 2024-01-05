Problem installing a product purchased from the browser

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Hello, i bought <Deleted by moderator>, could install it on my MT4, but since then i changed broker and i dont find it anymore. I downloaded the updated version, but when i click on "open" in my purchassed section, nothing happens
Would  be great if anyone could help
thanks a lot
 
Libreinfo:

Download it from the terminal (Market tab), from the browser there are usually more problems (firewalls, antivirus, etc).

By the way, in the future, please avoid naming the name of the product, as it is somehow considered advertising and is not relevant information to raise a question/problem.

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