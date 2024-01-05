Problem installing a product purchased from the browser
Libreinfo:
Download it from the terminal (Market tab), from the browser there are usually more problems (firewalls, antivirus, etc).
By the way, in the future, please avoid naming the name of the product, as it is somehow considered advertising and is not relevant information to raise a question/problem.
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Would be great if anyone could help
thanks a lot