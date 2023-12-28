Why is optimization graph tab missing from Mt5 Strategy Tester

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I don't see the optimization graph tab in the MT5 desktop version on Windows. Has anyone else seen this and how did you resolve?

TIA

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The optimization tab will be available if you have chosen from the relevant drop-down menu. 


 
Yashar Seyyedin #:

The optimization tab will be available if you have chosen from the relevant drop-down menu. 


Yes that's enabled. I see the Optimization Results tab because of that, but not the Optimization "Graph" tab
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Gakka Trader #: Yes that's enabled. I see the Optimization Results tab because of that, but not the Optimization "Graph" tab

Is it perhaps just hidden behind other charts or other windows?

Go to the "Windows" menu item and check, and if necessary, tile or cascade the windows.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Is it perhaps just hidden behind other charts or other windows?

Go to the "Windows" menu item and check, and if necessary, tile or cascade the windows.

I don't think that's it either :( I attached a snapshot the Optimization Graph tab is missing from the strategy tester window
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Gakka Trader #: I don't think that's it either :( I attached a snapshot the Optimization Graph tab is missing from the strategy tester window

That is not where the Optimisation Graph appears, and I have already shown you that. It appears amongst he other charts and windows.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

That is not where the Optimisation Graph appears, and I have already shown you that. It appears amongst he other charts and windows.


Ah ok thanks! I was going by the documentation for MT5 -

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester

That shows the Optimization Graph tab within strategy tester window


Is it still possible to see a 3D version of chart in the graph tab? I do see the graph amongst the other charts like you showed but it's a dispersed data graph really just showing the balance info I believe. I want to see the balance/profit/loss graph for every parameter that I used in the Input like MACD trend changing from 26 to 30 step 1 for e.g. I don't see a graph like that. Is there a setting that I need to check ON ?

thanks again

MetaTrader 5 Built-in Trading Strategy Tester
MetaTrader 5 Built-in Trading Strategy Tester
  • www.metatrader5.com
The built-in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester facilitates the testing of automated robot performance in trading. This powerful tool not only allows testing the efficiency of an Expert Advisor, but also allows detecting the best input parameters before you run the EA on your real account. The entire operation of the Strategy Tester is based on...
[Deleted]  

Gakka Trader #: Ah ok thanks! I was going by the documentation for MT5 - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester. That shows the Optimization Graph tab within strategy tester window

The documentation is outdated, unfortunately.

Gakka Trader #: Is it still possible to see a 3D version of chart in the graph tab?

Yes! Right-click inside the graph area and you will have a context menu with several options.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The documentation is outdated, unfortunately.

Yes! Right-click inside the graph area and you will have a context menu with several options.

Finally making sense :) Thanks for all your help
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