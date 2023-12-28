Why is optimization graph tab missing from Mt5 Strategy Tester
The optimization tab will be available if you have chosen from the relevant drop-down menu.
Is it perhaps just hidden behind other charts or other windows?
Go to the "Windows" menu item and check, and if necessary, tile or cascade the windows.
That is not where the Optimisation Graph appears, and I have already shown you that. It appears amongst he other charts and windows.
Ah ok thanks! I was going by the documentation for MT5 -
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester
That shows the Optimization Graph tab within strategy tester window
Is it still possible to see a 3D version of chart in the graph tab? I do see the graph amongst the other charts like you showed but it's a dispersed data graph really just showing the balance info I believe. I want to see the balance/profit/loss graph for every parameter that I used in the Input like MACD trend changing from 26 to 30 step 1 for e.g. I don't see a graph like that. Is there a setting that I need to check ON ?
thanks again
- www.metatrader5.com
Gakka Trader #: Ah ok thanks! I was going by the documentation for MT5 - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester. That shows the Optimization Graph tab within strategy tester window
The documentation is outdated, unfortunately.
Yes! Right-click inside the graph area and you will have a context menu with several options.
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I don't see the optimization graph tab in the MT5 desktop version on Windows. Has anyone else seen this and how did you resolve?
TIA