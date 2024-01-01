MQL5 Community Login Failure

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Is anyone else having issue logging into MQL5 Community via MT4/MT5 Broker. I tried logging in with Carbon Capital and Oanda with no success. Here are some screen shots. Also when i try to login to MQL5 using my windows computer it fails to fully load the page as well. Does anyone know what is going on with this. Thanks
Files:
Downloads.JPG  109 kb
Login_Failed.JPG  245 kb
MQL5.JPG  197 kb
Oanda.JPG  162 kb
 
Doc Green:
Is anyone else having issue logging into MQL5 Community via MT5/MT5 Broker. I tried logining in with Carbon Capital and Oanda with no success. Here are some screen shots. Also when i try to login to MQL5 using my windows computer it fails to fully load the page as well. Does anyone know what is going on with this. Thanks

Try to login in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

Also make sure that you don't use some kind of VPN.



 
I've tried all of that and  none of it works, I still can't login to my MQL5 from several Brokers, any other suggestions, or is this just a lost cause.
 
Doc Green #:
I've tried all of that and  none of it works, I still can't login to my MQL5 from several Brokers, any other suggestions, or is this just a lost cause.

You still haven't shown us your attempt to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and the message you get in the Journal tab of your MT5 terminal.



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