Searching Signals and feature request 10k trading Accounts
Revo Trades: I want feature in the signal search page. I want to be able to search and find signal traders that have 10k standard account. Where do i write to? or forward this post onto?
There have been many different requests over the years, but they are usually ignored in the forum. You can try posting in the Russian forum or maybe try the Service Desk, but I honestly doubt it will change.
I know it takes some time and effort, but just narrow down the list based on some of the available filters and then go through them one by one. It is not ideal, but it is doable.
Revo Trades:I want feature in the signal search page. I want to be able to search and find signal traders that have 10k standard account. Where do i write to? or forward this post onto?
However, you can filter based on the initial deposit ...
ahah! thanks.
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I want feature in the signal search page. I want to be able to search and find signal traders that have 10k standard account.
Where do i write to? or forward this post onto?