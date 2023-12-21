Network authorization failed - page 2

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Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Have you tried using the broker's terminal?

For the version you indicate (4109) you are using a beta version or the "neutral" terminal of MetaQuotes.

Some brokers only support connecting to their servers through their terminal and the version (build) they provide.

maybe you are right, is there a way to try with a different version?

 
Federico Sheng Bo Lin # Yes i'm using the terminal from the brokers installer

Ok, but at some point you upgraded to the beta version and that's the error.

You should never use the Help/Check for Updates/Latest Beta Version option, as that creates a conflict with the version/build on your broker's server and the version on your computer which is higher.

What I would do; Uninstall the terminal, manually delete the MetaQuotes folder in 'appdata/roaming/MetaQuotes', and reinstall the newly downloaded broker terminal to make sure you are using the latest build supported by the broker.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Ok, but at some point you upgraded to the beta version and that's the error.

You should never use the Help/Check for Updates/Latest Beta Version option, as that creates a conflict with the version/build on your broker's server and the version on your computer which is higher.

What I would do; Uninstall the terminal, manually delete the MetaQuotes folder in 'appdata/roaming/MetaQuotes', and reinstall the newly downloaded broker terminal to make sure you are using the latest build supported by the broker.

Same situation

 
Federico Sheng Bo Lin #Same situation

What build are you using after this new installation?

Are you still getting the same message ("Server Name" failed (Old server version))?

 
i will update this thread but for now the broker told me this:  Broker Support Response


I want to shout a very big thanks to Sergey GolubevFernando Carreiro and  Miguel Angel Vico Alba for trying to help me; and this is also why MQL5 is probabily the best platform for trading (very great and active team of mederators).


And i also want to give an advice for future traders that will encounter this problem, "STRESS" the broker support as much as possible, they can't help you but the IT department can, and they are the bridge to the IT department.


Of course i will keep this thread updated and tell you how is gonna end.


Have a great evening guys.

Federico

 

Federico Sheng Bo Lin #:

i will update this thread but for now the broker told me this: 

I want to shout a very big thanks to Sergey GolubevFernando Carreiro and  Miguel Angel Vico Alba for trying to help me; and this is also why MQL5 is probabily the best platform for trading (very great and active team of mederators).

And i also want to give an advice for future traders that will encounter this problem, "STRESS" the broker support as much as possible, they can't help you but the IT department can, and they are the bridge to the IT department.

Of course i will keep this thread updated and tell you how is gonna end.

Have a great evening guys.

Federico

Thank you for reporting.

Just now I was going to tell you that the problem by pure logic should be on the broker's side, because analyzing well the sentence (Old server version), the truth is that it is quite clear.

Good luck! 😉

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

What build are you using after this new installation?

Are you still getting the same message ("Server Name" failed (Old server version))?

it still shows me the  4109, and it was the broker support that told me to update it with the "Help" window.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Well, thank you for reporting.

Just now I was going to tell you that the problem by pure logic should be on the broker's side, because analyzing well the sentence (Old server version), the truth is that it is quite clear.

Good luck! 😉

Thank you for your service, have great day! 

Regards

Federico

 
Federico Sheng Bo Lin #it still shows me the  4109, and it was the broker support that told me to update it with the "Help" window.

But I would like to think that they meant "Latest release version", not the latest beta version which is 4109.

Beta versions usually contain bugs because they are versions for testing, developers, etc. Not for the end customer.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

But I would like to think that they meant "Latest release version", not the latest beta version which is 4109.

Beta versions usually contain bugs because they are versions for testing, developers, etc. Not for the end customer.

I will keep this in mind for the future, thanks for the advice!


Regards

Federico

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