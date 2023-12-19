access violation
Google for "Access violation ..." and ask the programmer of the EA..
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Soliman Hanna: Can anyone help me please. I always get this error message when running the strategy tester, what's the reason for that ?Your EA is faulty and has a major problem. It needs to be analysed and fixed. Please contact the author for support.
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Hi,
Can anyone help me please.
I always get this error message when running the strategy tester, what's the reason for that ?