access violation

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Hi,

Can anyone help me please.

I always get this error message when running the strategy tester, what's the reason for that ?


 
Google for "Access violation ..." and ask the programmer of the EA..
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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Soliman Hanna: Can anyone help me please. I always get this error message when running the strategy tester, what's the reason for that ?
Your EA is faulty and has a major problem. It needs to be analysed and fixed. Please contact the author for support.
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