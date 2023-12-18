AI as a tool for freelancers - page 2
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If you want to develop, then you should force your own intelligence to work, not an artificial one. If you don't want to develop yourself, then you shouldn't be programming.
It would be very difficult for a person to achieve significant success if he does not enjoy the work process. If a person enjoys programming, then he will not generate code using artificial intelligence.
It's my personal opinion.
My statements are of a general nature and are not directed at you or anyone else personally.
But what is the point ?
For example in the future AI will be at the spearhead of research .
The gap between AI and people will be such that it wont even matter if the human researcher observing the machine understands the field .Also a bit scary that we are entering the era where the smartest humans are useless
For example in the future AI will be at the spearhead of research .
The gap between AI and people will be such that it wont even matter if the human researcher observing the machine understands the field .
But that's not the case now. The discussion here is about using AI for code generation or learning now, not in the future you describe. Currently, AI is not able to program or do part of the work of a programmer. And I am convinced that using AI to learn programming will cause harm, not good.
Generating AI code can visually look like programming. But this is not programming.
in the future AI
Yes, of course, you can generate code using AI, learn using AI, and so on. But to do this, you first need to wait for the arrival of the future that you described.
AI can drive a car or recognize a face, but not create complex, scalable hierarchical models of abstractions. This requires a human brain.
The weight coefficients are enough to turn the steering wheel of a car, receiving an image of the road from the camera. But this is by no means the ability to think.
Judging by your posts, you are a good marketer. Perhaps you accidentally sold something to yourself😄
I mean selling beliefs. A beautiful picture of the future, which has not yet come and is far from a fact that it will come.
But that's not the case now. The discussion here is about using AI for code generation or learning now, not in the future you describe. Currently, AI is not able to program or do part of the work of a programmer. And I am convinced that using AI to learn programming will cause harm, not good.
Generating AI code can visually look like programming. But this is not programming.
Yes, of course, you can generate code using AI, learn using AI, and so on. But to do this, you first need to wait for the arrival of the future that you described.
AI can drive a car or recognize a face, but not create complex, scalable hierarchical models of abstractions. This requires a human brain.
The weight coefficients are enough to turn the steering wheel of a car, receiving an image of the road from the camera. But this is by no means the ability to think.
Interesting points
The fact it is still a tool does not mean it cannot decimate sectors .
If in 2015 you told someone "AI will kill coding jobs first" they would not believe you.
AI itself is mathematical code , so , in the context of this topic , no it can't code but in general , the learning process is coding actually.
Whether it "thinks" or not we can't tell. To answer that we'd need to know the "rules" of this universe for thinking and consciousness.
The age i'm describing is one digit away in years i believe.
AI is just an added advantage which is also optional to experienced coders as they understand structure of the code before they start coding. Personally i wanted to try ChatGP but i realised its code structure was not as i expected and i had to debug a lot to suit it to the structure i needed. I am not yet experienced coder but i found AI as just an optional tool to use if you understand programming
Also a bit scary that we are entering the era where the smartest humans are useless
If in 2015 you told someone "AI will kill coding jobs first" they would not believe you.
It's not 2015, but I still don't believe it.
I would rather believe that a genetically modified human brain (biological) will be artificially created in a laboratory, which will be smarter than ordinary people, than that we will teach a computer to think like a human and be aware of itself.
To realize the task of creating a superbrain, I would begin to try to artificially create living biological organisms that would have real nerve cells, and not virtual ones.
But as such organisms become more complex, the question of the humanity of experiments on living organisms would undoubtedly be raised, despite the fact that these organisms were artificially created.
[Edit] Sounds disgusting. I hope no one is engaged in such experiments.
It's not 2015, but I still don't believe it.
I would rather believe that a genetically modified human brain (biological) will be artificially created in a laboratory, which will be smarter than ordinary peoples.