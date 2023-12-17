MT4 Invalid Broker Server
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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I can't publish a signal for the MT4 server ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Demo
MT4 sees this server perfectly and connects and everything works
MQL Signals website cannot find this server
How do I create a signal if this server does not see the site? MT4 sees it and connects