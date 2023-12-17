MT4 Invalid Broker Server

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Greetings!

I can't publish a signal for the MT4 server ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Demo

MT4 sees this server perfectly and connects and everything works

MQL Signals website cannot find this server


How do I create a signal if this server does not see the site? MT4 sees it and connects


[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
 
Not all brokers and servers are available for publishing a signal, use another.
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