As a developer,
Select one of the arbitration's auto-options or contact the service desk.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to arbitration job when i done my work but customer not confirm hangout and payment?
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.09.22 17:34
Once you select Arbitration, you then need to click one of the options to indicate to the Freelance moderator your preference.
I think that if you hover each option it gives you a short description.
In your case, I think you would choose "Complete Job" to indicate that you have completed the job and want full payment, but hover your mouse over it to make sure that is the case.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Freelancing and arbitration. Something has to change, otherwise it's a dead end!
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.06.20 22:19
V. Arbitration Order
- If dispute arises between the Customer and the Developer, which cannot be solved without the involvement of a third party, any of the parties may apply to arbitration.
- Arbitration of disputes is based only on the Requirements Specification and system comments on the confirmation of each step.
- The term of accepting the arbitration application is 10 working days. The term of making a decision of the arbitration is not regulated and depends on the actual circumstances of the situation in question.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Developer does not keep his commitment
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.05.10 03:52
Use the "Arbitration" system present in the Freelance section or contact the Service Desk. We can do nothing for you here on the forum.Rules of Using the Freelance Service → V. Arbitration Order
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.07.11 17:28
If 7 days have passed since your arbitration offer do this :
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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