Trading results/statistics of an investment (account that has subscribed a signal)
Hi Fernando,
I noticed that, in MT5, this can be checked in Tools --> Signals, but I can't find this information in MT4.
Your question in the topic subject is "account that has subscribed a signal". In other words, that is your account, not the account of the signal provider.
However, now in this post you seem to be implying that you want the report of the signal provider, not your account that is subscribed to it.
The answer I provided before was for your account, not the provider's account.
For the signal provider account, in MT4, simply go to the "Signals" tab of the "Terminal" section, and select the signal you are following.
Your question in the topic subject is "account that has subscribed a signal". In other words, that is your account, not the account of the signal provider.
However, now in this post you seem to be implying that you want the report of the signal provider, not your account that is subscribed to it.
The answer I provided before was for your account, not the provider's account.
For the signal provider account, in MT4, simply go to the "Signals" tab of the "Terminal" section, and select the signal you are following.
Fernando,
In fact what I want is the info for my own account, not that of signal provider.
However, it looks like Tools --> Signals, in MT5, is where to find this info. See attached.
All that I see here is related to the investment (my account) and not to the original strategy.
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Can this be checked in MT4/5 or in my mql5 account only?
Where exactly can I check this?
Thank you.