Why This iFractal didn't work - page 2
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Please pay attention to what is posted. I provided a link for the iFractals function, which includes an example for Fractals.
Did you read it? Did you experiment with the example code?
There are also examples in the CodeBase. Please do some research on their use.
Hold On Trying To Do Some Change With iFractal.
Let Me Check. And Then I'll Share My Code Here, If You Can Help Me.
Please pay attention to what is posted. I provided a link for the iFractals function, which includes an example for Fractals.
Did you read it? Did you experiment with the example code?
There are also examples in the CodeBase. Please do some research on their use.
Nevermind, it didnt work for me sir.
I can't manage things together... because of my knowledge.
But I really appreciate what you do here for me.
Thanks
Here Is The Final Code, I Think It's Fine; But it cant draw the arrow on top of the higher time frame array :
IDK, Maybe There Is Buffer Or Array Problem.
Pleas Check This :
Good morning
there are warnings for me in the ifractal example code
Nothing serious
But for me the timeframe selection does not work
Good morning
there are warnings for me in the ifractal example code
Nothing serious
But for me the timeframe selection does not work
Yeah I Remove that first buffer property.
but, it's not working...
Yeah I Remove that first buffer property.
but, it's not working...
a possible example to use MTF Fractals in right way.
a possible example to use MTF Fractals in right way.
thans a lot.
but this have not a normal result :
Yes its just an idea so you know what you were doing wrong. It shows you how to use Handle
To shift arrows
You need to study this and play with value 10
Yes its just an idea so you know what you were doing wrong. It shows you how to use Handle
To shift arrows
You need to study this and play with value 10
yeah, I try that; but it's not about shift arrow :
You are mixing apples and oranges.