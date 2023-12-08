MQL5 Storage common error when commit

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Hello guys, I got this error when trying to commit the edited file to MQL5 Storage, but it kept getting "Common error" without any other descriptions. I don't know what step I did wrong. It's worked smoothly before

My process went like this:

- Edit file, save.

- Commit to storage, add comment

I have never edited this file on another computer.



 
Le Minh Duc:

Hello guys, I got this error when trying to commit the edited file to MQL5 Storage, but it kept getting "Common error" without any other descriptions. I don't know what step I did wrong. It's worked smoothly before

My process went like this:

- Edit file, save.

- Commit to storage, add comment

I have never edited this file on another computer.

Restart and try again (maybe reboot) - if that fails there is an "Update from storage" option in context menu which can help re-sync

Good idea to take a copy of the source code manually beforehand

 
R4tna C #:
Good idea to take a copy of the source code manually beforehand

Thanks, It worked again after i restarted MetaEditor 5. It's annoying when there are sometime error

 
R4tna C #:

Restart and try again (maybe reboot) - if that fails there is an "Update from storage" option in context menu which can help re-sync

Good idea to take a copy of the source code manually beforehand

Reboot ! You could also advice to buy an other computer.
 
Le Minh Duc #:

Thanks, It worked again after i restarted MetaEditor 5. It's annoying when there are sometime error

It's a MetaEditor bug. It happens, in general, when you forgot to "Update from Storage" and try to "Commit to Storage" some changes. But also in some others circumstances.

Once you have the "Common error", the only solution is to restart MetaEditor (not MT5 Terminal).

Mql5 storage in MetaEditor is full of bugs, but they usually triggers only when the user did something unexpected. When used carefully, it can run smoothly for a long time.

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Reboot ! You could also advice to buy an other computer.

I prefer a reboot - even in this day and age it can solve many issues!

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