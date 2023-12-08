MQL5 Storage common error when commit
Hello guys, I got this error when trying to commit the edited file to MQL5 Storage, but it kept getting "Common error" without any other descriptions. I don't know what step I did wrong. It's worked smoothly before
My process went like this:
- Edit file, save.
- Commit to storage, add comment
I have never edited this file on another computer.
Restart and try again (maybe reboot) - if that fails there is an "Update from storage" option in context menu which can help re-sync
Good idea to take a copy of the source code manually beforehand
Restart and try again (maybe reboot) - if that fails there is an "Update from storage" option in context menu which can help re-sync
Good idea to take a copy of the source code manually beforehand
Thanks, It worked again after i restarted MetaEditor 5. It's annoying when there are sometime error
It's a MetaEditor bug. It happens, in general, when you forgot to "Update from Storage" and try to "Commit to Storage" some changes. But also in some others circumstances.
Once you have the "Common error", the only solution is to restart MetaEditor (not MT5 Terminal).
Mql5 storage in MetaEditor is full of bugs, but they usually triggers only when the user did something unexpected. When used carefully, it can run smoothly for a long time.
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Hello guys, I got this error when trying to commit the edited file to MQL5 Storage, but it kept getting "Common error" without any other descriptions. I don't know what step I did wrong. It's worked smoothly before
My process went like this:
- Edit file, save.
- Commit to storage, add comment
I have never edited this file on another computer.