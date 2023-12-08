Can't add any symbols in MT5 platform
Philipp Smirnov:
Hi! I created a demo account in "The funded trader" and started exploring ThinkMarkets platform. When i downloaded MT5 on mac os I couldn't add any symbols. When I try to add them there isn't any market or symbol (shown on screenshot). Please help me solve this problem.
Hi! I created a demo account in "The funded trader" and started exploring ThinkMarkets platform. When i downloaded MT5 on mac os I couldn't add any symbols. When I try to add them there isn't any market or symbol (shown on screenshot). Please help me solve this problem.
P.S. I logined in my account. Moreover, I can trade in web version of ThinkMarkets MT5.
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Hi! I created a demo account in "The funded trader" and started exploring ThinkMarkets platform. When i downloaded MT5 on mac os I couldn't add any symbols. When I try to add them there isn't any market or symbol (shown on screenshot). Please help me solve this problem.
P.S. I logined in my account. Moreover, I can trade in web version of ThinkMarkets MT5.