I got an error bug when I installed EA and used the symbol pair changer indicator to move currencies
Lower the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Charts >> Max Bars in Chart, to a small number like 1000 and then restart your MT4 terminal.
If that doesn't help then there is a conflict between your EA and indicator when they are on the chart together.
Eleni Anna Branou #:its still got bug, even though I have changed the settings, is there any other solution? Or is there really no solution? how to fix it😭 😭 😭 😭
Lower the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Charts >> Max Bars in Chart, to a small number like 1000 and then restart your MT4 terminal.
If that doesn't help then there is a conflict between your EA and indicator when they are on the chart together.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Rian Rismawan #:
its still got bug, even though I have changed the settings, is there any other solution? Or is there really no solution? how to fix it😭 😭 😭 😭
its still got bug, even though I have changed the settings, is there any other solution? Or is there really no solution? how to fix it😭 😭 😭 😭
If you've changed it and restarted your MT4 terminal and you still have this issue, then there is a conflict between your EA and indicator when they are on the chart together.
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I want to ask, what should I do to prevent EA from lagging when changing pairs using an indicator? because it's really annoying + because if I use EA on 26 chart pairs it's complicated🥲
anyone please help me 🙏 🙏 🙏