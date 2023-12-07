Map Indicator Values to Chart Axis
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Hello. I'd love some pointers on what I might be doing wrong with this value mapping function. I want my indicator line to always scale to the chart's Y axis (as if it had its own axis). I'm sure this is a common problem and I've looked around quite a bit to find a workable solution but I'm still struggling.