Input Parameters No Showing..
Hi..
I run full optimization on some strategies - MT5 in my last computer. Now when i bougth new pc i copied that past optimization results (.OPT) in new pc. When i am opening this results in new MT5 in new PC. its showing only Result, Profit, Profit Factor etc columns only. No columns for input variables are showing in result. Without that its not possiple to see for which variable combination profit and other results occuring. Any suggestions how i can see variables. I tried Optimized Inputs Enable All. Also put the same EA in Expert Advisor folder and selected in settings. But nothing happened, still same.
Attached is Sample image.
It's an MT5 Strategy Tester bug. Already reported to MQ.
To see your optimized inputs as columns you need to run an optimization with the same inputs locally (just some passes needed to have some output in Optimization tab). Then you can Import your opt results and it should display correctly.
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Hi..
I run full optimization on some strategies - MT5 in my last computer. Now when i bougth new pc i copied that past optimization results (.OPT) in new pc. When i am opening this results in new MT5 in new PC. its showing only Result, Profit, Profit Factor etc columns only. No columns for input variables are showing in result. Without that its not possiple to see for which variable combination profit and other results occuring. Any suggestions how i can see variables. I tried Optimized Inputs Enable All. Also put the same EA in Expert Advisor folder and selected in settings. But nothing happened, still same.
Attached is Sample image.