wrong data showing in tesla stock chart while trying to backtest
Try to clear all the currently downloaded historical data and retest.
If it continues, then you will have to discuss the issue with your broker, as the data is provided by them.
Again the same problem — the two charts DON'T have the same time span.
Your "tester" chart is from March 2022 to January 2023 with the price break in August 2022.
Your "live" chart is from January 2023 to March 2023. August 2022 is not visible.
Please pay attention!
Again the same problem — the two charts DON'T have the same time span.
Your "tester" chart is from March 2022 to January 2023 with the price break in August 2022.
Your "live" chart is from January 2023 to March 2023. August 2022 is not visible.
Please pay attention!
my bad rechecked both same issue
how can i clear all the currently downloaded historical data .
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I have attached screenshot of the tesla stock. I am using mt5 account from [broker name redacted]