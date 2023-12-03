wrong data showing in tesla stock chart while trying to backtest

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I have attached screenshot of the tesla stock. I am using mt5 account from [broker name redacted]


[Deleted]  
ansar9h: I have attached screenshot of the tesla stock. I am using mt5 account from [broker name redacted]

Try to clear all the currently downloaded historical data and retest.

If it continues, then you will have to discuss the issue with your broker, as the data is provided by them.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Try to clear all the currently downloaded historical data and retest.

If it continues, then you will have to discuss the issue with your broker, as the data is provided by them.

how to clear the historical data

 

the data comes correct if i view them directly in the chart below.


[Deleted]  
ansar9h #:the data comes correct if i view them directly in the chart below.

Your two screenshots don't correspond in time.

If you want to compare, then please make sure you are displaying the same time span on both.

 

attached screenshot 


[Deleted]  
ansar9h #: attached screenshot 

Your first screenshot from the tester, starts July 2022, not 2023.

 
sry reattached two new screenshots, check the data at month june
[Deleted]  
ansar9h #: sry reattached two new screenshots, check the data at month june

Again the same problem — the two charts DON'T have the same time span.

Your "tester" chart is from March 2022 to January 2023 with the price break in August 2022.

Your "live" chart is from January 2023 to March 2023. August 2022 is not visible.

Please pay attention!


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Again the same problem — the two charts DON'T have the same time span.

Your "tester" chart is from March 2022 to January 2023 with the price break in August 2022.

Your "live" chart is from January 2023 to March 2023. August 2022 is not visible.

Please pay attention!


my bad rechecked both same issue

how can i clear all the currently downloaded historical data .

[Deleted]  
ansar9h #my bad rechecked both same issue. 

No! Don't just state "rechecked both same issue". You don't inspire confidence. Show us!

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