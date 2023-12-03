Arrows issue on HIGH[]
You have been here long enough to know that a question related to code should be accompanied by your code sample.
In the case that this is an ARROW graphical object, did you correctly set the anchor point accordingly?
Also, should this be an indicator, consider using a arrow buffer instead of graphical objects.
You have been here long enough to know that a question related to code should be accompanied by your code sample.
In the case that this is an ARROW graphical object, did you correctly set the anchor point accordingly?
Also, should this be an indicator, consider using a arrow buffer instead of graphical objects.
OMG! I'm tired and I forgot the basics Fernando, I'm sorry...
The code I'm using is:
// Plots the arrow ... if( Sinal_Compra ) { DrawArrow(i, "UpArrow_" + TimeToString( time[i-1]), time[i-1], low[i-1] , clrLightGreen, 233); } if( Sinal_Venda ) { DrawArrow(i, "DnArrow_" + TimeToString( time[i-1]), time[i-1], high[i-1] , clrOrangeRed, 234); } // ... and the function to plot the arrows if(IsUpArrow) { ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, time, price); } else { ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_ARROW, 0, time, price + (10 * Point())); } ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, arrowCode); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, arrowColor); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 5);
And I cannot use a BUFFER to plot them because this code is an INDICATOR working on a "separate_window".
I don't wan't to build two indicators working together to handle this...
I will repeat ... "In the case that this is an ARROW graphical object, did you correctly set the anchor point accordingly?"
From your code, it seems you did not ...
Note: Anchor point position relative to the object can be selected from ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.
Graphical objects Arrow (OBJ_ARROW) have only 2 ways of linking their coordinates. Identifiers are listed in ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.
ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR
ID
Description
ANCHOR_TOP
Anchor on the top side
ANCHOR_BOTTOM
Anchor on the bottom side
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Why does the OBJECT_CREATE function normally to the LOW price, but not to the HIGH price?
See the distance: