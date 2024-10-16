Indicators: Superb Fractal

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Superb Fractal:

Few improvements from standart fractal: 1. You can chouse size of fractal. Standart version use 2 as constant 2. It does not draw fractals against the trend, which makes your chart much more informative

Superb Fractal

Author: Nikclay Khrushchev

 
It is very good!
 
Nice.....
 
its not painting arrows on live running chart how fix it ?
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