Indicators: AutoRefresh
The problem is solved by fixing the broken indicator. If you have a leaking tire, the problem is not solved by inflating it each day.
The problem is solved by fixing the broken indicator. If you have a leaking tire, the problem is not solved by inflating it each day.
This must be the absolute solution. However, considering it as a spare tire for those who only have the ex.4 file and cannot reach the real owner of the codes, I think it can be used at least a little.
This must be the absolute solution. However, considering it as a spare tire for those who only have the ex.4 file and cannot reach the real owner of the codes, I think it can be used at least a little.
It's useless because your code is just forcing the chart to redraw, not to update anything else, just the graphics not the calculation.
Do you have 1 example where it's useful ?
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AutoRefresh:
Some indicators experience a bug where the plot drops horizontally or the buffer doesn't update on the chart. The problem can be solved by refreshing the chart. This will refresh the chart in the background by a user defined refresh period. The default is 1 which means it will be refreshing the chart every minuteThe original idea is in the link below. The original codes are coded for MQ5 terminal. It is the version used in the MQ4 terminal for similar needs. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/46344Short description.
Author: Ahmet Metin Yilmaz