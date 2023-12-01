VPS Stopped, Freezes up
Boris-Sonder:
Hello,
Today i transferd my VPS form to a diffrent mt4 account but since then every time i try to start it it wont start. And it said Stopped, Freezes up.
Does anyone maybe have an fix for this problem?
If you try to migrate your trading environment to it and doesn't start then try changing to another server (Change Server).
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
restart server
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Hello,
Today i transferd my VPS form to a diffrent mt4 account but since then every time i try to start it it wont start. And it said Stopped, Freezes up.
Does anyone maybe have an fix for this problem?