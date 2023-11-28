Can we install and run two MT5 platforms same time in same computer?
Of course it is possible, if it is the same broker you are talking about, you just need to select a different destination folder upon installation of the second MT5 terminal.
Of course it is possible, if it is the same broker you are talking about, you just need to select a different destination folder upon installation of the second MT5 terminal.
Which means I can install as many as I want for different locations for each one, is it?
Does it get errors or crashes if I do install like this way.,
Local Disk(D)/ MetaTrader / System01
Local Disk (D) MetaTrader / System02
...
...
Which means I can install as many as I want for different locations for each one, is it?
Does it get errors or crashes if I do install like this way.,
Local Disk(D)/ MetaTrader / System01
Local Disk (D) MetaTrader / System02
...
...
Yes, but you can run up to 32 at the same time, this is a MetaTrader platform limitation.
You don't delete answered topics on this forum. They remain open forever for future reference.
Deleting them would go against the reason for having a public forum in the first place.
That is also the reason why you should always search before you post, because your question has been asked and answered before.
You don't delete answered topics on this forum. They remain open forever for future reference.
Deleting them would go against the reason for having a public forum in the first place.
That is also the reason why you should always search before you post, because your question has been asked and answered before.
got it
You don't delete answered topics on this forum. They remain open forever for future reference.
Deleting them would go against the reason for having a public forum in the first place.
That is also the reason why you should always search before you post, because your question has been asked and answered before.
is this search bar for forum or for the entire website ?
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