Can we install and run two MT5 platforms same time in same computer?

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I want to know that install and run two MT5 platforms same time in same computer is possible or not ?.
 

Of course it is possible, if it is the same broker you are talking about, you just need to select a different destination folder upon installation of the second MT5 terminal.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Of course it is possible, if it is the same broker you are talking about, you just need to select a different destination folder upon installation of the second MT5 terminal.



Which means I can install as many as I want for different locations for each one, is it? 

Does it get errors or crashes if I do install like this way.,


Local Disk(D)/ MetaTrader / System01

Local Disk (D) MetaTrader / System02

...

...

 
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal #:

Which means I can install as many as I want for different locations for each one, is it? 

Does it get errors or crashes if I do install like this way.,


Local Disk(D)/ MetaTrader / System01

Local Disk (D) MetaTrader / System02

...

...

Yes, but you can run up to 32 at the same time, this is a MetaTrader platform limitation.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, but you can run up to 32 at the same time, this is a MetaTrader platform limitation.

Thanks dear. 🤗🤗

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, but you can run up to 32 at the same time, this is a MetaTrader platform limitation.

btw, do you know how delete a topic once is answered. I got answered my question. so, I need to delete the topic. how to it?

[Deleted]  
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal #: btw, do you know how delete a topic once is answered. I got answered my question. so, I need to delete the topic. how to it?

You don't delete answered topics on this forum. They remain open forever for future reference.

Deleting them would go against the reason for having a public forum in the first place.

That is also the reason why you should always search before you post, because your question has been asked and answered before.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You don't delete answered topics on this forum. They remain open forever for future reference.

Deleting them would go against the reason for having a public forum in the first place.

That is also the reason why you should always search before you post, because your question has been asked and answered before.

got it 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You don't delete answered topics on this forum. They remain open forever for future reference.

Deleting them would go against the reason for having a public forum in the first place.

That is also the reason why you should always search before you post, because your question has been asked and answered before.

is this search bar for forum or for the entire website ? 

[Deleted]  
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal #:is this search bar for forum or for the entire website ? 
Yes. It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right corner of the page) and search.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Yes. It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right corner of the page) and search.

thanks dear.😇

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