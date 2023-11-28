What is mean by this?
This is the average slippage, the average difference in points between the signal's trades and the subscribers signal copied trades (158 in total) using this specific broker.
So, this specific broker was used 158 times to copy this signal's broker and the average slippage of these copied trades was 0.45 points.Generally green and upper green values are best in this Slippage tab data, lower orange and red are to be avoided.
I'm always setting pending orders. price takes avarage 1 to 5 min to tap the entry point. sometimes higher than that. If I place a buy order @ 1.3698 price point (pending order), does this slippage still affect? would my followers get copy same price levles ?
I'm always setting pending orders. price takes avarage 1 to 5 min to tap the entry point. sometimes higher than that. If I place a buy order @ 1.3698 price point (pending order), does this slippage still affect? would my followers get copy same price levles ?
Subscribers don't copy pending orders, they will copy them as market trades when they are triggered and opened in your side, so yes they will still be affected by the slippage.
isn't there any option to copy pending orders?. I also use my brokers copy trading option. it copies pending orders too.
isn't there any option to copy pending orders?. I also use my brokers copy trading option. it copies pending orders too.
Pending orders are not copied in MQL5.com Signals, nor there is a way to do so.
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I want to know what is mean by this. I know what the slippage is and how it works. In this image, Fusion markets - Live has 0.45 * 158. what is mean by that?.