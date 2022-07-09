Getting Pending Order and Actual Executed price
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historydealgetdouble
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/dealproperties#enum_deal_property_double
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistoryDealGetDouble
- www.mql5.com
HistoryDealGetDouble - Trade Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Kang Feng #:Thank you
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historydealgetdouble
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/dealproperties#enum_deal_property_double
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I'm trying to code a script to run through my history to see the price slippage.
I'm able to get the Pending Order price but how do I get the executed price?