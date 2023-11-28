Indicator still process after removed it

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"[MT5 bug]" removed from the title by moderator

Download indicator file and include file. Then try run on your MT5.

Then remove it from chart. You will see log still run in Expert tab even close chart. Way to stop process is only close terminal.

I want to tell this to the Metaquotes dev for solve. Thank you.


Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol Properties - Environment State - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Also MT5 debugging. It's not auto stop when I close the chart. But MT4 not. MT4 debugging auto stop when close the chart.
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  

Please stop claiming everything is a "MT5 Bug" when the issues are due to your own misunderstandings.

Fix your code.

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