Indicator still process after removed it
Also MT5 debugging. It's not auto stop when I close the chart. But MT4 not. MT4 debugging auto stop when close the chart.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please stop claiming everything is a "MT5 Bug" when the issues are due to your own misunderstandings.
Fix your code.
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"[MT5 bug]" removed from the title by moderator
Download indicator file and include file. Then try run on your MT5.
Then remove it from chart. You will see log still run in Expert tab even close chart. Way to stop process is only close terminal.
I want to tell this to the Metaquotes dev for solve. Thank you.