Mumbled Objects <see pics!>
You have to make sure your positioning, size and font size adjust accordingly based on the terminals DPI, such as for example on 4K displays.
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Graphical Interfaces and Windows scaling in high res screens.
Fernando Carreiro, 2021.05.30 21:10
Have a look at the documentation regarding the terminal property "TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI" and also do a search in the forum with that keyword.
TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).
Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics.
intExample of scaling factor calculation:
//--- Creating a 1.5 inch wide button on a screen int screen_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); // Find DPI of the user monitor int base_width = 144; // The basic width in the screen points for standard monitors with DPI=96 int width = (button_width * screen_dpi) / 96; // Calculate the button width for the user monitor (for the specific DPI) ... //--- Calculating the scaling factor as a percentage int scale_factor=(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) * 100) / 96; //--- Use of the scaling factor width=(base_width * scale_factor) / 100;
In the above example, the graphical resource looks the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics. The size of control elements (buttons, dialog windows, etc.) corresponds to personalization settings.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What impact video card / monitor resolution have on graphical objects?
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.05.12 16:43
Since my previous post references the MQL5 documentation, here are the relevant references for the MQL4 documentation ...
Returns an integer value of a corresponding property of a running mql4 program
The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).
TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).
Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics.
int
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I wrote an object label for my indicator signals.
It looks great! BUT when my friend attaches it on their PC, the labels get mumbled up. <see pictures attached>
Is there any explanation for this please. If so, how can I solve it?
Thank you.