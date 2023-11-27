Meta Trader 5 Platform Simple Question
Right mouse click on the chart - Properties - Show, and de-select "Show trade history", and you will not see the already closed trades/orders on this particular chart (the only open trades will be visible).
Hi Sergey, thanks for the response but it is not working that way ... see the attachment ... it is 2hr chart ..and I have not taken any trade on 2hr chart yet ...what is showing up is actually trade from 5 min chart ...
Ideally it 2hr chart should not show trade from 5 min chart ..that i want ...it should only show trades from 2hr chart only for 2hr chart window.
No! Trades are associated with a symbol, not with time-frame.
Oh ok ...make sense .
Fernando, in that case is there any MQL5 coding solution that can customise view for me ? Sorry I am new this platform - so apologies for asking basic / stupid question.
Thanks
Hi Sergey, thanks for the response but it is not working that way ... see the attachment ... it is 2hr chart ..and I have not taken any trade on 2hr chart yet ...what is showing up is actually trade from 5 min chart ...
Ideally it 2hr chart should not show trade from 5 min chart ..that i want ...it should only show trades from 2hr chart only for 2hr chart window.
No! As stated, trades only contain an association with the symbol, not the time-frame. There is no time-frame information stored with the trade. Charts can be made to show or not show open trade levels, but it cannot filter them by any other means. It is a all or nothing situation.
However, if your trading were done with the help of an Expert Advisor (MQL program), then it could embed the time-frame information in the trade's magic number field. Then a specially coded indicator could be used to draw graphical line objects on the chart and simulate the trade levels for those specific trades. This would need to be programmed and is not something a novice can do. This will however, only work for trades placed with the help of an EA, not for manually placed trades.
No! As stated, trades only contain an association with the symbol, not the time-frame. There is no time-frame information stored with the trade. Charts can be made to show or not show open trade levels, but it cannot filter them by any other means. It is a all or nothing situation.
However, if your trading were done with the help of an Expert Advisor (MQL program), then it could embed the time-frame information in the trade's magic number field. Then a specially coded indicator could be used to draw graphical line objects on the chart and simulate the trade levels for those specific trades. This would need to be programmed and is not something a novice can do. This will however, only work for trades placed with the help of an EA, not for manually placed trades.
Awesome explanation and great details - thanks Fernando.
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Hello everyone,
I am new to Meta Trader 5 platform. I have already searched for the problem I am facing but couldn't find an answer in forum so posting this simple question.
Here is scenario to get the context before I ask question - say for example - for forex pair AUD/USD - I have chart window open for 5 min timeframe with Trade History Enabled - I can see the trade that I have taken and trade that is ongoing on my 5 min chart.
Now, if I open another chart window for the same currency pair - AUD/USD - this time for 1 hour timeframe, I still see that trades on 1 hour time rame that is on 5 min time frame. So, if I take trade on 1 hour timeframe, it will be confusing as I will be seeing 2 trades visible on both the timeframes.
My question is - is there any way to restrict the visibility to make sure that I see trade on the chart that I have taken for that time frame only ...so one chart window ( 1 timeframe ) means it will show trades for that timeframe only.
Hope this make sense someone can please throw some light on it and let me know the solution or work around.
Thanks