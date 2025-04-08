My Expert Advisor doesn't show any indicators on MT5
- The smiley or sad face is for MT4, not MT5. On MT5, the blue icon indicates that the EA is running actively, otherwise it would have been white instead of blue.
- Indicators used by an EA are normally not shown, unless your EA adds copies to the chart. This is normal.
- Any graphical objects created by the indicators called from the EA will not appear. Only objects created from the EA directly should appear.
- When running a visual test on the EA (Strategy Tester), then indicators are usually shown, but not when running live.
Fernando Carreiro #:
The smiley or sad face is for MT4, not MT5. On MT5, the blue icon indicates that the EA is running actively, otherwise it would have been white instead of blue. Indicators used by an EA are normally not shown, unless your EA adds copies to the chart. This is normal. Any graphical objects created by the indicators called from the EA will not appear. Only objects created from the EA directly should appear. When running a visual test on the EA (Strategy Tester), then indicators are usually shown, but not when running live.
Dear Fernando,
Thanks a lot for addressing all the concerns I raised in a concise way.
im not getting my MT5 to get my script to live trade, i dont get the smileyface, i have even contacted IC directly and they have checked my acount and all seems fine. Any suggestions please?
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Dear all,
After many months of back-testing with Expert Advisors (EAs) I wrote myself in MT5, I decided to dive into live trading. But, for about a week now I am stuck. I log in to my live account, open the chart of the instrument I want to trade, drag my EA to chart, I enable algo trading both in MT5 and in EA's properties, but EA seems to stay on the chart in some kind of hibernated stage. First of all, there is neither a smiley face, nor a sad face next to my advisor, just its usual icon with square academic hat:
No indicators are shown, it should show three moving averages and RSI, but they don't show. I see no errors in the journal or the log file. Printing messages from OnInit after I initialize and indicators shows they are all initialized with success. Printing values I receive from indicators in OnTick function, shows that the values are received.
So, the EA might be working, but it doesn't show indicators, nor any other drawings for that matter (I also draw SL levels, for example) as well as some icons indicating why did EA open or close a position. Also, if I drag indicators alone, they show on the chart, they just don't show if they are initialized from the EA.
When I run it on demo account with the same broker, everything works.
Any idea why my EA behaves like this?
Sincerely