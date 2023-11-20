How to check if market is open for some symbols? - page 2

New comment
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
In the Experts tab.

I don't find it

Is it in MetaEditor or in MT5?

[Deleted]  

For the Strategy Tester, but also on Live trading, you have to always first synchronise the symbol data you plan to use.

Please read the following ... Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access

However, just to prove the point, here is some sample EA code with a quick and dirty way to synchronise the symbol data. Don't use this on a real EA.

For a proper way, read the link above. This was just for a quick sample ...

string sSymbols[] = {
   "EURUSD",   // Enabled on Market Watch
   "GBPUSD",   // Disabled on Market Watch
   "EURGBP",   // Enabled on Market Watch
   "USDJPY",   // Disabled on Market Watch
   "XAUUSD"    // Enabled on Market Watch
   };

void OnTick( void ) {
   // Synchronise first (not very well written, just a quick & dirty way )
      uint nCount, nSymbolCount = sSymbols.Size();
      do {
         nCount = 0;
         for( uint i = 0; i < nSymbolCount; i++ ) {
            string sSymbol = sSymbols[i];
            nCount += iTime( sSymbol, _Period, 0 ) > 0 ? 1 : 0;
            };
      } while( nCount < nSymbolCount );
         
   // Check sessions
      for( uint i = 0; i < nSymbolCount; i++ ) {
         string sSymbol = sSymbols[i];
         datetime dtFrom = WRONG_VALUE, dtTo = WRONG_VALUE;
         ResetLastError();
         if( SymbolInfoSessionQuote( sSymbol, TUESDAY, 0, dtFrom, dtTo ) )
            Print( i, ") ", sSymbol, ": Tuesday from ", dtFrom, " to ", dtTo );
         else
            Print( i, ") ", sSymbol, ": Error ", _LastError );
      };

   // Exit the program
      ExpertRemove();
};
2023.11.20 22:17:56.590 Tester  "(Test)\Test.ex5" 64 bit
2023.11.20 22:17:56.591 Tester  custom group settings applied from file 'MQL5\Profiles\Tester\Groups\RoboForex-ECN_demo.txt'
2023.11.20 22:17:56.869 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2016.01.12 00:00
2023.11.20 22:17:56.871 Tester  EURUSD: preliminary downloading of history ticks started, it may take quite a long time
2023.11.20 22:17:57.885 Tester  EURUSD: preliminary downloading of history ticks completed, 6.22 Kb in 0:00:01.016 (6.12 Kb/sec)
2023.11.20 22:17:57.885 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2022.01.03 00:00
2023.11.20 22:17:57.886 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2016.01.12 00:00
2023.11.20 22:17:57.887 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2022.01.03 00:00
2023.11.20 22:17:57.887 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2023.11.20 22:17:57.889 Core 1  connected
2023.11.20 22:17:57.906 Core 1  authorized (agent build 4040)
2023.11.20 22:17:57.916 Tester  EURUSD,M1 (RoboForex-ECN): testing of Experts\(Test)\Test.ex5 from 2022.01.02 00:00 to 2022.01.31 00:00
2023.11.20 22:17:57.954 Core 1  common synchronization completed
2023.11.20 22:17:57.969 Core 1  EURUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2023.11.20 22:17:59.222 Core 1  GBPUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2023.11.20 22:18:00.374 Core 1  EURGBP: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2023.11.20 22:18:01.509 Core 1  USDJPY: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2023.11.20 22:18:02.705 Core 1  XAUUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  shutdown finished
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  login (build 4040)
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  account info found with currency USD
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  expert file added: Experts\(Test)\Test.ex5. 6687 bytes loaded
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  successfully initialized
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  6286 bytes of total initialization data received
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  Intel Core i7-4790T  @ 2.70GHz, 16274 MB
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.001
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.12.30
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: ticks synchronization started
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2022.01.03 to 2022.12.30
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 399928 bars and contains 368900 bars from 2021.01.04 00:05 to 2021.12.31 20:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:05
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD,M1 (RoboForex-ECN): generating based on real ticks
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD,M1: testing of Experts\(Test)\Test.ex5 from 2022.01.02 00:00 to 2022.01.31 00:00 started
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2022.01.03 00:00:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.12.30
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: ticks synchronization started
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:01.000
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2022.01.03 to 2022.12.30
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 399083 bars and contains 368055 bars from 2021.01.04 00:05 to 2021.12.31 20:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  GBPUSD,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:05
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.12.30
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: ticks synchronization started
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:01.015
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP: history ticks synchronized from 2022.01.03 to 2022.12.30
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP,M1: history cache allocated for 399733 bars and contains 368705 bars from 2021.01.04 00:05 to 2021.12.31 20:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURGBP,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:05
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: symbol to be synchronized
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.01.31
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: ticks synchronization started
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:01.016
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY: history ticks synchronized from 2022.01.03 to 2022.01.28
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY,M1: history cache allocated for 399743 bars and contains 368715 bars from 2021.01.04 00:05 to 2021.12.31 20:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  USDJPY,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:05
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.01.31
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: ticks synchronization started
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:01.063
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2022.01.03 to 2022.01.28
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 383725 bars and contains 352697 bars from 2021.01.04 01:00 to 2021.12.31 20:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  XAUUSD,M1: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  2022.01.03 00:21:31   0) EURUSD: Tuesday from 1970.01.01 00:00:00 to 1970.01.01 23:59:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  2022.01.03 00:21:31   1) GBPUSD: Tuesday from 1970.01.01 00:00:00 to 1970.01.01 23:59:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  2022.01.03 00:21:31   2) EURGBP: Tuesday from 1970.01.01 00:00:00 to 1970.01.01 23:59:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  2022.01.03 00:21:31   3) USDJPY: Tuesday from 1970.01.01 00:00:00 to 1970.01.01 23:59:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  2022.01.03 00:21:31   4) XAUUSD: Tuesday from 1970.01.01 01:00:00 to 1970.01.01 23:55:00
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  2022.01.03 00:21:31   ExpertRemove() function called
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  final balance 10000.00 USD
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  removed itself on 3% of testing interval
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD,M1: 1 ticks, 1 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.053. Test passed in 0:00:04.891 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.156).
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  EURUSD,M1: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:04.944 (including 0:00:04.141 for history data synchronization)
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  464 Mb memory used including 113 Mb of history data, 64 Mb of tick data
2023.11.20 22:18:02.847 Core 1  log file "C:\Trading\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20231120.log" written
2023.11.20 22:18:02.855 Core 1  connection closed
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
  • www.mql5.com
Organizing Data Access - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Avi #: I don't find it. Is it in MetaEditor or in MT5?

MetaTrader ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

MetaTrader ...


Ok

It works in the live chart but not in the debugger

I will try the code

Thank you

[Deleted]  
Avi #: Ok. It works in the live chart but not in the debugger. I will try the code. Thank you

Read my post #12.

⚠️NB! Very, very, important❗ Research and apply the information in the link
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access

How to check if market is open for some symbols?
How to check if market is open for some symbols?
  • 2023.11.20
  • www.mql5.com
SymbolInfoSessionTrade works only for the symbol of the current chart How can I get info about other symbols...
12
New comment