How to check if market is open for some symbols? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In the Experts tab.
I don't find it
Is it in MetaEditor or in MT5?
For the Strategy Tester, but also on Live trading, you have to always first synchronise the symbol data you plan to use.
Please read the following ... Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access
However, just to prove the point, here is some sample EA code with a quick and dirty way to synchronise the symbol data. Don't use this on a real EA.
For a proper way, read the link above. This was just for a quick sample ...
MetaTrader ...
MetaTrader ...
Ok
It works in the live chart but not in the debugger
I will try the code
Thank you
Read my post #12.
⚠️NB! Very, very, important❗ Research and apply the information in the link
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / Organizing Data Access