VPS Can't rent on MT5

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Hi,


Could you help me about VPS on MT5 ?

I have 2 accounts on MT5. But 1 account can rent VPS. 1 account can not rent.


Thanks,

Dong

 
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.

Hi  Eleni Anna Branou,

I checked and am logged in MQL5.

Last week, my account was still renting VPS on MQL5.

Since Monday this week, I haven't seen the EA enter new orders, so when I checked, I couldn't connect to the VPS anymore.

In my other account on MT5, EA is still running on MQL5 VPS.

Thank you.

DD. Dong

 
Duy Dong Dao #:

Hi  Eleni Anna Branou,

I checked and am logged in MQL5.

Last week, my account was still renting VPS on MQL5.

Since Monday this week, I haven't seen the EA enter new orders, so when I checked, I couldn't connect to the VPS anymore.

In my other account on MT5, EA is still running on MQL5 VPS.

Thank you.

DD. Dong

Then check whether you still have a valid MQL5 VPS subscription for this specific trading account.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Then check whether you still have a valid MQL5 VPS subscription for this specific trading account.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Hi Eleni Anna Branou ,

My other acc still rent VPS.

Thanks,


 
Duy Dong Dao #:

Hi Eleni Anna Branou ,

My other acc still rent VPS.

Thanks,


If you have only 1 active MQL5 VPS subscription, that means that you don't have one for your account in question.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you have only 1 active MQL5 VPS subscription, that means that you don't have one for your account in question.

I want register VPS for other acc trading, but i can not do it on MT5. Cause VPS symbol is not active as picture i have shared.

 
Duy Dong Dao #:

I want register VPS for other acc trading, but i can not do it on MT5. Cause VPS symbol is not active as picture i have shared.

Are you using the custom branded MT5 terminal of your broker, or some other MT5 terminal from Metaquotes or some other broker?

Its highly advised to download, install and use the custom MT5 terminal provided by your broker in their website, so do that and then login into your MQL5 account to be able to register a MQL5 VPS.

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