VPS Can't rent on MT5
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and try again.
Hi Eleni Anna Branou,
I checked and am logged in MQL5.
Last week, my account was still renting VPS on MQL5.
Since Monday this week, I haven't seen the EA enter new orders, so when I checked, I couldn't connect to the VPS anymore.
In my other account on MT5, EA is still running on MQL5 VPS.
Thank you.
DD. Dong
Hi Eleni Anna Branou,
I checked and am logged in MQL5.
Last week, my account was still renting VPS on MQL5.
Since Monday this week, I haven't seen the EA enter new orders, so when I checked, I couldn't connect to the VPS anymore.
In my other account on MT5, EA is still running on MQL5 VPS.
Thank you.
DD. Dong
Then check whether you still have a valid MQL5 VPS subscription for this specific trading account.
Then check whether you still have a valid MQL5 VPS subscription for this specific trading account.
Hi Eleni Anna Branou ,
My other acc still rent VPS.
Thanks,
I want register VPS for other acc trading, but i can not do it on MT5. Cause VPS symbol is not active as picture i have shared.
Are you using the custom branded MT5 terminal of your broker, or some other MT5 terminal from Metaquotes or some other broker?
Its highly advised to download, install and use the custom MT5 terminal provided by your broker in their website, so do that and then login into your MQL5 account to be able to register a MQL5 VPS.
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Hi,
Could you help me about VPS on MT5 ?
I have 2 accounts on MT5. But 1 account can rent VPS. 1 account can not rent.
Thanks,
Dong