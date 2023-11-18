how to get refund for the $10 I deposited.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.10.18 13:15
What account do you mean and what money?
If you are talking about your trading account, contact your broker.
MQL5.com is not a broker, nor has anything to do with your trading accounts or money.
MetaQuotes is not a broker. Money deposited in the MQL5 Community wallet is for use with services available on this site only, like Market products, Signals, VPS, Freelance, etc.
To open a trading account you need to find a reputable broker and open up a real trading account ... Broker selection
To withdraw the deposit, you will need to contact the Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance >> Other question >> write your message
Please note that human response from the Service Desk, is only available during normal office hours, so they are not available during the weekend.
Did you not read before making the deposit ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to get refund for the $10 I deposited.
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.11.18 15:34
MetaQuotes is not a broker. Money deposited in the MQL5 Community wallet is for use with services available on this site only, like Market products, Signals, VPS, Freelance, etc.
To open a trading account you need to find a reputable broker and open up a real trading account ... Broker selection
To withdraw the deposit, you will need to contact the Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance >> Other question >> write your message
Please note that human response from the Service Desk, is only available during normal office hours, so they are not available during the weekend.
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Hi:
I deposited $10 and I thought I'll start trading automatically. I didn't get real account and I don't know why I paid that.
I request refund.
thanks.