how to get refund for the $10 I deposited.

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Hi:

I deposited $10 and I thought I'll start trading automatically. I didn't get real account and I don't know why I paid that.

I request refund.


thanks.

 
It is very strange mistake you made - because you are validated seller and you know that MQL5 website has nothing to with any broker and any trading accounts. You can write to the service desk asking them for advice (the service desk is the place which validated you to be a seller here) - post .

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Withdraw deposited funds

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.10.18 13:15

What account do you mean and what money?

If you are talking about your trading account, contact your broker.

MQL5.com is not a broker, nor has anything to do with your trading accounts or money.



[Deleted]  
Mohammed Salim Mohammed Amer Al Hajri: I deposited $10 and I thought I'll start trading automatically. I didn't get real account and I don't know why I paid that. I request refund.

MetaQuotes is not a broker. Money deposited in the MQL5 Community wallet is for use with services available on this site only, like Market products, Signals, VPS, Freelance, etc.

To open a trading account you need to find a reputable broker and open up a real trading account ... Broker selection

To withdraw the deposit, you will need to contact the Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance >> Other question >> write your message

Please note that human response from the Service Desk, is only available during normal office hours, so they are not available during the weekend.

 

Hi;

I meant this top up mql5


[Deleted]  
Mohammed Salim Mohammed Amer Al Hajri #: I meant this top up mql5

Did you not read before making the deposit ...


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to get refund for the $10 I deposited.

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.11.18 15:34

MetaQuotes is not a broker. Money deposited in the MQL5 Community wallet is for use with services available on this site only, like Market products, Signals, VPS, Freelance, etc.

To open a trading account you need to find a reputable broker and open up a real trading account ... Broker selection

To withdraw the deposit, you will need to contact the Service Desk — Contacts and requests >> Create a request >> Finance >> Other question >> write your message

Please note that human response from the Service Desk, is only available during normal office hours, so they are not available during the weekend.

 
No I didn't read. Thank you for explain
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