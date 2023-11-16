Strategy Tester - Invalid request while closing pending order (MT5)
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Hello,
I keep getting Invalid Request errors while trying to delete a pending order on the MT5 strategy tester.
Running the EA on live has no issues.
I've paused the EA on a breakpoint to show the issue:
The journal shows this error:
Code:
The closes array contains an item with 10 on it (the ticket number of the trade)
I have also tried deleting it with CTrade, I get the same error.
Any hints?