need help whit source code

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this source code is not tradeing and all i get back is send order failed [common error]

please take a look and tell me what i need to fix please and thank u

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Christopher David Ayotte:

this source code is not tradeing and all i get back is send order failed [common error]

please take a look and tell me what i need to fix please and thank u

This is taking quite a lot of trades on my side. Can you say what is the error you get via screenshot.

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Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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