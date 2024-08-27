Indicators: PA RSI
rsi
В терминах fast и slow зашито на самом деле расчет для Up и Down соответственно. Поэтому, при разных входных для fast и slow - всегда будет ассиметрия в стрелках для покупки и продажи. Что, по-моему, недопустимо. Из-за условия && close[limit] > open[limit] - стелка на текущей свече то появляется, то исчезает... Если ждать конца отработки свечи, то можно пропустить сильный уход от экстремумов. Особенно на крупных таймфреймах.
it looks good on chart. but is it Back-Painting? or Re-Painting?
Automated-Trading:
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev
Hello Nikclay
thank you for putting that indicator up but can it be used on MT4 charts on MT4 Program please
thanks Allan
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PA RSI:
The Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that accurately identifies the perfect signal on the completion of trends.
Author: Nikclay Khrushchev