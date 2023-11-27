MT5 navigator window feature recommendations

New comment
 

In navigator window in MT4, You will can click on any items and type any letter on keyboard. The selector will move to nearest item with name same you type letter.

But not in MT5. I want this. Anyone want this too ?

 
This works in Favorites.
 
fxsaber #:
This works in Favorites.

Where's Favorites ?

[Deleted]  
momocoong #: Where's Favorites ?


Do you see it now?

 
Oh thank you. But however that features work in Common tab is better.
New comment