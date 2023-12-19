Can anyone see if they can reproduce a bug on their computer? It wont take long. - page 2

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Test with a "reasonable" number of passes (already very high), and there is no issue.

I will not go further unless it can be demonstrated a bug in normal usage conditions.

Optimizing so much combinations is just useless waste of time.

 
That is strange that you weren't able to replicate the bugs. Your input combination number should be high enough to see them. ( > 9.2e + 18) Sorry for not providing settings files. For now, I think I've done my best to document, describe, and make the bugs replicable. I seem to have failed on all three of those, but whatever, I tried. Good luck to you in your trading!
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@tanner gilliland #: That is strange that you weren't able to replicate the bugs. Your input combination number should be high enough to see them. ( > 9.2e + 18) Sorry for not providing settings files. For now, I think I've done my best to document, describe, and make the bugs replicable. I seem to have failed on all three of those, but whatever, I tried. Good luck to you in your trading!

No, it is not strange at all. Alain only tested a smaller subset. That was the point of his post.

He stated, that your "full" test is not realistic in the "real world". He has a point. Normally one would not attempt so many combinations. It would just take too much time to run for a real EA that trades.

Also, as one can see from the full test that fails (the one I did), it is obvious that it is overflowing the available maximum value of the variable used to tracking it all.

In the case of the optimisations, it is overflowing a long integer value, and in the case of the forward tests, it is overflowing an short integer value.

Though it may be a bug, realistically one should not be testing so many combinations for a real-world EA. So, I doubt MetaQuotes will do anything about it.

The suggestion, is that you keep your optimisations and forward tests to a realistic number of combinations, below those overflow limits.

 
In the latest build the problem seems to be fixed!
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