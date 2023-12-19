Can anyone see if they can reproduce a bug on their computer? It wont take long. - page 2
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Test with a "reasonable" number of passes (already very high), and there is no issue.
I will not go further unless it can be demonstrated a bug in normal usage conditions.
Optimizing so much combinations is just useless waste of time.
No, it is not strange at all. Alain only tested a smaller subset. That was the point of his post.
He stated, that your "full" test is not realistic in the "real world". He has a point. Normally one would not attempt so many combinations. It would just take too much time to run for a real EA that trades.
Also, as one can see from the full test that fails (the one I did), it is obvious that it is overflowing the available maximum value of the variable used to tracking it all.
In the case of the optimisations, it is overflowing a long integer value, and in the case of the forward tests, it is overflowing an short integer value.
Though it may be a bug, realistically one should not be testing so many combinations for a real-world EA. So, I doubt MetaQuotes will do anything about it.
The suggestion, is that you keep your optimisations and forward tests to a realistic number of combinations, below those overflow limits.