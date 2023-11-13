[invalid stops] during modification
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The "Invalid stops" question has been asked and answered countless times on this forum — https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Invalid%20stops
Also read the following ... Attempt to modify order or position within the SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL freeze level
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Please search before you post!
The "Invalid stops" question has been asked and answered countless times on this forum — https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Invalid%20stops
Also read the following ... Attempt to modify order or position within the SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL freeze level
the distance is very long 300 point in eurusd.
i can,t resolve it.
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