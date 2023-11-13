Public signal without subscription option

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hello everyone.

Is it possible to have a public signal that does not allow subscription? Just to be monitored publicly.

[Deleted]  
Yashar Seyyedin: Hello everyone. Is it possible to have a public signal that does not allow subscription? Just to be monitored publicly.

I don't think there is, based on the signal creation webform.

The only possible work-around I see is for a real account with a ridiculous high price that no one will subscribe to.

However, for a demo account, I don't see any work-around.

 
Yashar Seyyedin:

Hello everyone.

Is it possible to have a public signal that does not allow subscription? Just to be monitored publicly.

Yes I think so:


[Deleted]  
@Carl Schreiber #:Yes I think so:

No, the OP specifically stated that they want a "Public" signal, not a "Private" signal.

Yashar Seyyedin: Is it possible to have a public signal that does not allow subscription? Just to be monitored publicly.
 
Can also share the investor password with those interested but you'd have to push updates manually in frequent intervals and you lose the ranking + discovery of the signal section.
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Can also share the investor password with those interested but you'd have to push updates manually in frequent intervals and you lose the ranking + discovery of the signal section.

If you share the investor password then people can copy-trade the signal. That is what the OP wants to prevent.

The OPs wants people to be able to see the statistics shown on a signal's page, but without anyone being able to copy-trade the signal.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you share the investor password then people can copy-trade the signal. That is what the OP wants to prevent.

The OPs wants people to be able to see the statistics shown on a signal's page, but without anyone being able to copy-trade the signal.

ow , i'm wrong . 

One possible outlet if myFxBook's strategy section (which allows showcasing your backtests to an audience) although i don't remember what the criteria is for being eligible . 

You can also use forex factory's trade explorer

https://www.forexfactory.com/tradeexplorer

Trade Explorer | Forex Factory
  • www.forexfactory.com
Connect your trading account to Trade Explorer, a web-based interface that allows traders to analyze their trading performance.
[Deleted]  
Thanks everyone for their replies. All useful.
New comment