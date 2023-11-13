Public signal without subscription option
I don't think there is, based on the signal creation webform.
The only possible work-around I see is for a real account with a ridiculous high price that no one will subscribe to.
However, for a demo account, I don't see any work-around.
Hello everyone.
Is it possible to have a public signal that does not allow subscription? Just to be monitored publicly.
Yes I think so:
No, the OP specifically stated that they want a "Public" signal, not a "Private" signal.
If you share the investor password then people can copy-trade the signal. That is what the OP wants to prevent.
The OPs wants people to be able to see the statistics shown on a signal's page, but without anyone being able to copy-trade the signal.
If you share the investor password then people can copy-trade the signal. That is what the OP wants to prevent.
The OPs wants people to be able to see the statistics shown on a signal's page, but without anyone being able to copy-trade the signal.
ow , i'm wrong .
One possible outlet if myFxBook's strategy section (which allows showcasing your backtests to an audience) although i don't remember what the criteria is for being eligible .
You can also use forex factory's trade explorer
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Hello everyone.
Is it possible to have a public signal that does not allow subscription? Just to be monitored publicly.