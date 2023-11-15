show hystorical bid and ask prices [MT5]
Yes, MT5 offers access to historical tick data.
You would need to write an MQL5 program to read the data and the graph it, or export it to be graphed by an external application.
EDIT: There may already be existing programs available in the CodeBase or Market for displaying or exporting the tick data, so do a search to see if that is the case.
Yes, MT5 offers access to historical tick data.
You would need to write an MQL5 program to read the data and the graph it, or export it to be graphed by an external application.
EDIT: There may already be existing programs available in the CodeBase or Market for displaying or exporting the tick data, so do a search to see if that is the case.
thanx will ask freelancer task than!
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Hello would be possible to plot into a chart something like this?
(for hystorical prices)