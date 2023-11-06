Quick question about the MT4 app (account management)
Why you start learning MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454319
Beside this:
Before learning to code in MQL5 learn to search as there's virtually nothing that hasn't already been programmed and is ready for you!
=> Search in the articles: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles
=> Search in the codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code
=> Search in general: https://www.mql5.com/en/search or via Google with: "site:mql5.com .." (forgives typos and variants)
If you place the cursor on an MQL function and press F1, you will see the reference directly, many with examples to copy and paste - the fastest form to code!
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/496
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/599
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/232
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1453
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=cookbook
and if the program does not behave as it should: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Learn to understand the error messages in the logs!!
- 2023.09.19
- www.mql5.com
Forgive me but I'm not really following. I'm not trying to code, all I'm looking for is an answer to my original question. I can't do much about the fact that my brokers/EAs use MT4 at the moment, hopefully they'll migrate in the future as it seems to be the better and more supported alternative.
On the other hand, if what you meant by your post was that I'm asking in the wrong place - I would appreciate someone pointing me in the right direction.
Thanks.
Why you start learning MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/454319
Beside this:
Before learning to code in MQL5 learn to search as there's virtually nothing that hasn't already been programmed and is ready for you!
=> Search in the articles: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles
=> Search in the codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code
=> Search in general: https://www.mql5.com/en/search or via Google with: "site:mql5.com .." (forgives typos and variants)
If you place the cursor on an MQL function and press F1, you will see the reference directly, many with examples to copy and paste - the fastest form to code!
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/496
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/599
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/232
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1453
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=cookbook
and if the program does not behave as it should: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Learn to understand the error messages in the logs!!
I have no experience with Apple apps nor MT4 (since long time).
Here you find the general help for mobile apps (accounts): https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/iphone/help/settings_accounts
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Hi,
I hope I've come to the right place! Please bear with me, I'm a complete newbie. I currently have two accounts connected to my app, one of which I would like to remove. Just from the app itself so I'm no longer able to use it to login to that one specific account, I am very much not seeking to remove the account in general. If I were to follow the path my screenshots show, what would that result in?
I would very appreciate your help, thank you.