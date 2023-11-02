VPS contract renewal
I applied for a VPS once, but due to some trouble I canceled the contract. I would like to contract again, but the button on the MT5 platform is gray and I am unable to contract. What should I do. thank you.
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- Activation of VPS
3300Siga425806:
I applied for a VPS once, but due to some trouble I canceled the contract. I would like to contract again, but the button on the MT5 platform is gray and I am unable to contract. What should I do. thank you.
I applied for a VPS once, but due to some trouble I canceled the contract. I would like to contract again, but the button on the MT5 platform is gray and I am unable to contract. What should I do. thank you.
Check here if you still have an active MQL5 VPS subscription for this specific trading account:
There's more.
3300Siga425806 #:
There's more.
Your answer doesn't say much, explain what do you mean and post some screenshot for us to understand.
Also write in English please, if you want to write in Japanese post in this part of the forum:
So, you still have an active MQL5 VPS subscription for your 72055 trading account, you haven't cancelled it.
The red color on the connection icon on the left shows that your MQL5 VPS has been stopped and NOT cancelled, you need to migrate your local trading environment with any EAs and/or indicators to it, in order to activate it again.
thank you very much.
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